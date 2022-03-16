Ghana's Chief of staff has reacted to claims that she gave an amount of GHC50,000 to Afia Schwarzenegger

Frema Opare reportedly denied the claim that was made by the media personality in a post

Afia Schwa claimed that she used GHC200,000 on her dad's funeral and went on to mention some big donors

Ghana's current chief of staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has reportedly denied claims that she gifted Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa GHC50,000.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a panellist, Kwamena Duncan, on Kwami Sefa-Kayi's morning show indicated that the office of the chief of staff denied the claims.

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare's reaction comes after a number of aggrieved members of the ruling New Patriotic Party went up in arms over the gesture.

Frema Opare and Afia Schwar. Source: Instagram/fillaboydotcom

The man on the show stated categorically that the chief of staff had distanced herself from the claim that was made by Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger.

The outspoken media personality was heard in a video claiming that the chief of staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, gave her (Schwar) GHC50,000 for the former's dad's burial.

Afia Schwar was heard in a video showing appreciation to the chief of staff for coming to her aid at the time she need help most.

The outspoken media personality showered words of prayer on Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and even said she was going to share her own blessings with the chief of staff.

The said video has however been taken down from the Instagram page of the media personality.

Chief Of Staff’s Alleged GHC50k Donation To Afia Schwar Gets NPP Footsoldiers Angry

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that footsoldiers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken issue with reports that the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, donated GH¢50,000 towards the funeral of the late father of popular comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger.

A group that represents the interests of the NPP footsoldiers, the Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA), has said in a statement that it is scandalised by the revelation.

According to AFFA, the huge donation by the Chief of Staff betrays the hardworking members at the party grassroots who gave everything to clinch victory for the NPP in the 2016 general election.

