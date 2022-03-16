NPP footsoldiers are angry about revelations that the Chief of Staff donated a whopping GH¢50,000 to support Afia Schwar's late father's funeral.

Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy has said the huge donation betrays efforts to loyal party supporters at the grassroots.

The group said the donation was not appropriate because Afia Schwar did nothing to bring the party to power in 2016.

Footsoldiers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken issue with reports that the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, donated GH¢50,000 towards the funeral of the late father of popular comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger.

A group that represents the interests of the NPP footsoldiers, the Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA), has said in a statement that it is scandalised by the revelation.

According to AFFA, the huge donation by the Chief of Staff betrays the hardworking members at the party grassroots who gave everything to clinch victory for the NPP in the 2016 general election.

Members of AFFA say they are angered by the reports that Frema Opare (L) donated GHS50k to support Afia Schwar. Source: Facebook/@ALLIANCE FOR FOOTSOLDIERS ADVOCACY, @nakufoaddo

In a statement dated March 15, 2022, sighted by YEN.com.gh, AFFA said “‘Monkeys cannot work in the trenches for ‘Baboons’ to come and chop.”

“We say this because Afia Schwarzenegger contributed nothing to the NPP’s success/victory in the 2016 general elections. Rather, and as a matter of fact, she used her platforms to make mockery of then opposition leader, candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 elections,” the group said in the statement.

The aggrieved NPP footsoldiers further said considering the 2016 conduct of Afia Schwarzenegger, it is shocking that a few years later, the Chief of Staff, backed by senior government officials, would forget the pain she caused the party and “reward her beautifully to the annoyance of party members whose toil and sacrifices birthed the fruits of government.”

AFFA called on government officials to desist from such conduct that “demoralises the spirit of hardworking party members.”

Afia Schwarzenegger, also a radio and TV personality, stirred controversy when she posted a video on Instagram over the weekend announcing that Frema Opare, donated GH¢50,000 to her and her family in support of her late father’s funeral.

According to her, the Chief of Staff was very instrumental in the preparation of the funeral.

In the post that was later deleted, Afia Schwar said the Chief of Staff even offered to take up the extra cost the family will incur after the funeral.

This revelation piqued the interest of many Ghanaians as it follows an earlier revelation by NPP MP for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, that he was directed to deposit GH¢120,000 into the account of absentee MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Many Ghanaians have been asking why the Chief of Staff seems to have a penchant to dole out huge sums of money to people close to the presidency, at a time when the government is wailing over a troubled economy post Covid.

Source: YEN.com.gh