Ghana is 65 years old on Sunday, March 6, 2022, and the country and social media are buzzing.

As expected, many Ghanaian celebrities can't keep mute about the Independence Day celebration as they took to their Instagram pages to celebrate the day.

Hajia4reall, Akuapem Poloo and 4 Other Top Celebs Stun Fans With Independence Day Photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Hajia4reall, Akuapem Poloo and Asantewaa)

These Ghanaian celebrities have celebrated the day by releasing awesome photos in Ghana's colours.

YEN.com.gh has put together 6 top Ghanaian celebrities that wowed their fans with their Independence Day photos.

1. Hajia4reall:

The socialite and singer celebrated the day by twinning with her daughter. They dazzled in the colours of the country. Red, Yellow, and Green.

Hajia4reall and her daughter look so beautiful.

2. Akuapen Poloo:

The actress and video vixen would never disappoint when it comes to a big occasion like this. Poloo showed massive love for Ghana.

She displayed her beauty in Ghana's colours.

3. Asantewaa:

The Tik Tok star has decided to portray the country's culture by dressing in kente. She dressed like a queen as she looks so beautiful.

4. Christabel Ekeh:

The actress also showed off her beauty as she also clad in the country's kente. Christabel looks so fabulous. She is really spot on.

5. Angela Bamford:

The TV star chose a simple outfit to celebrate Ghana's 65th Independence. Angela looks magnificent in that outfit.

6. Cookie Tee:

A branded T-shirt and jeans with sunglasses is the dress code of the TV star as she marked Ghana's 65th anniversary.

Cookie Tee is one of the beautiful screen goddesses in the country.

