There are some Ghanaian celebrities who are doing so well in their private enterprises alongside their acting or singing careers.

Recently, YEN.com.gh published the list of five celebrities whose businesses collapsed along the way despite the massive hype they enjoyed at the start of the businesses.

It is good to know that while there are also success stories as some who started their businesses are still doing so and they keep growing by the day.

A collage of Stonebwoy, Yvonne Nelson, and Van Vicker. Photo credit: @stonebwoyb @ynonnenelson @iamvanvicker/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you the list of five celebs who are soaring higher business-wise.

1. Luckie Lawson: The actress owns two popular businesses, an eatery, Mangosdripgh and a bar, Luckie’s place, in Accra. She has been running these businesses for over five years now and they are all doing well. Located at the plush East Legon, Luckie Lawson’s businesses are highly patronised by some of her colleague actress and members from the public.

2. Yvonne Nelson: The star actress owns a multiple business. She has a movie production house, a pre-school, and she is into the hospitality industry. Her YN Production is known for intriguing movies, with the latest being The Men We Love, which was premiered in Accra on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022. Her pre-school, Just Like Mama, is also doing so well as enrolment keeps going up. Yvonne was also spotted having a good time at her YN Island, where she hung in the air.

3. Shatta Wale: The musician also owns a multiple business – Reign Shop, and the recently launched Shaxi ride-hailing App. The Reign shop is also the place where fans and interested persons can get all Reign-branded souvenirs – T-shirt, caps, shorts, and others.

4. Van Vicker: The actor recently launched his eatery, Vantastic Grill, located on the Spintex Road, in Accra. From the updates Van Vicker shares online, Vantastic Grill is doing well and getting the patronage it deserves.

5. Stonebwoy: The musician launched his BHIM Shop in 2020, at Ashaiman. Just like Shatta Wale’s Reign shop, the BHIM shop is where Stonebwoy’s fans and other interested people can acquire all BHIM-branded souvenirs.

