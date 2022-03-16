Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, has celebrated her third birthday in school with friends

A big party was organised by her parents in Baby Maxin's school and it was so much fun with a lot to eat and drink

Baby Maxin turned 3 years on February 21, 2022, and her mother said the family chose to celebrate the day with her mates in school

Popular actress Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, has held a big party in school to celebrate her third birthday with friends.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Baby Maxin’s TV on YouYube, the birthday was celebrated with pupils and friends of Baby Maxin.

The special day, as seen in the video, started with Baby Maxin taking her shower in her plush bathroom, brushing her teeth, and getting ready for school.

Upon arrival at school, Baby Maxin, who was relaxed at the back of her mother’s Range Rover, is seen with a toffee in her mouth.

When she was approached by her teacher, Baby Maxin told her “it is here”, while pointing to the rest of the toffee and handling it over to the teacher.

In the class, little Maxin is seen sharing the toffees to her friends who were also very happy.

The party started at 3 pm after school closed. There were food, drinks, toffees, and music all over along side Baby Maxin’s giant cake.

Her mother, and father, Maxwell Mensah, together with some other family members were also there to join in the celebration.

It was a joyous moment for Baby Maxin and her little friends in school that day.

