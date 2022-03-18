Kisa Gbekle has dazzled social media with some photos showing her baby bump for the very first time

The actress was seen beaming with smiles as she posed in front of a car in the snow

Kisa Gbekle was recently dragged on social media over her "ashawo season" comment on the Delay Show

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has finally dropped a photo of her baby bump to confirm that indeed she has welcomed a baby boy outside the country.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kisa Gbekle was seen posing in the snow in a country which was not disclosed.

She was beaming with smiles as she flaunted her baby bump for all to see.

Photos of actress Kisa Gbekle. Source: kisagbekle

Source: Original

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Judging by the photo she shared, Kisa Gbekle was probably in her final trimester of the pregnancy just by looking at how heavy it was,

Kisa Gbekle was waring a white bodycon dress and beamed with smiles as she posed for the photo.

Kisa Gbekle reacts to issues raised about her son

Pretty Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle earlier opened up about welcoming a baby boy recently and spoken passionately about the subject in a video.

She confirmed recently having a son and said she wanted to touch on a number of issues related to the subject matter.

According to her, the baby looked more like a girl and recounted how much she loved him with all her heart.

Speaking about her son, Kisa Gbekle noted that she had the child through Caesarean Section and added that she had been through hell with him.

The pretty actress however did not speak about her son's father and said she was singlehandedly taking care of him.

Kisa Gbekle went on to refute claims and headlines making rounds that she did not love her son and maintained that contrary to those claims, her son was her world.

Kisa Gbekle Clarifies "Ashawo Season" Comment In Exclusive Interview

Kisa Gbekle recently reacted to criticism she received on social media following an interview she granted media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso.

While speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Kisa Gbekle stated categorically that her comments were taken out of context and did not have any literal implication.

The actress while speaking to Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show indicated that 2022 was going to be her "ashawo season"

According to her, the "ashawo season" was not a literal answer but something she said following its trend ever since Ghanaian musician Kwesi Arthur first said it in an interview.

Source: YEN.com.gh