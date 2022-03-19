Star actress, Zynnell Zuh, has mesmerised fans with another exhilarating fashion moment on Friday, March 18

She was photographed sporting an all-white ensemble with an inner blouse as she posed for several shots while glowing

Some of her fans have expressed admiration for her fashion qualities and beauty in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Famous actress Zynnell Zuh has shown off her beauty and sense of style in several sizzling frames, leaving fans mesmerised and exhilarated.

The movie personality, 31, rocked an epic all-white see-through ensemble with embellished sleeves and an inner blouse.

The actress posted the fashion moment on Instagram that grabbed the attention of social media users. Her outfit was nothing short of breathtaking.

Photos of Zynnell Zuh. Source: Zynnell Zuh

Source: Instagram

The celebrated actress took to Instagram Friday to share the candid shots as she blessed the feeds of the internet community.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Captioning the traffic-stopping photos, Zynnell Zuh said:

''Drop your favourite "Inventing Anna" quote.

''Mine: "I’m not some party girl. I’m trying to build a business. Anna Delvey (Anna Sorokin)''.

Several fans have expressed admiration for her sense of style and beauty.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Anthonywoode1 commented:

''If It’s important enough, We do the things we want to do.'''

Jessicalarny commented:

''Why you gotta be so damn fine ❤️.''

Emjay734 said:

''The prettiest!.''

Onyejeagada commented:

''I can’t think; your beauty ❤️❤️❤️.''

Sheena Gakpe: 3 Stunning Photos of Ghanaian Actress Showing Off Her Beauty and Plus-Size Curves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that plus-size model/actress, Sheena Gakpe, dazzles fans with her alluring voluptuous hourglass figure in steamy photos across her social media pages.

Her sizzling snaps generate a lot of conversation each time she shares them because of her beauty and heavy curves.

The fast-rising entertainer and brands influencer, who hails from the Volta Region of Ghana, desires to leave a legacy in the country's movie sector.

Nana Ama McBrown Gets Fans Excited with Her Sizzling Video and Makeup-Free Photo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that television star/actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has flaunted her beauty as she shared a sizzling video and makeup-free photo on Instagram.

Maxin's mother left fans in awe as she flexed her natural face sporting a red dress merged with African print. Her blond hair blended perfectly with her complexion.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the United Showbiz presenter shared two visuals of herself marketing a makeup brand. The 44-year-old media personality appeared in the photo without makeup. She flexed her flawless face beat in the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh