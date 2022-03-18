Plus-size model/actress, Sheena Gakpe, dazzles fans with her alluring voluptuous hourglass figure in steamy photos across her social media pages.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Her sizzling snaps generate a lot of conversation each time she shares them because of her beauty and heavy curves.

The fast-rising entertainer and brands influencer, who hails from the Volta region of Ghana, desires to leave a legacy in the country's movie scene.

Photos of Sheena Gakpe. Source: Sheena Gakpe

Source: Instagram

Like most young talents, she has taken advantage of social media, particularly TikTok, to popularise her talent. She also shows off her curves.

Sheena Gakpe knows how to keep her fans engaged on her Instagram account, where she has amassed a following of more than 91,000.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the female entertainer in five eye-catching and steamy photos.

1. Ghanaian actress and model Sheena Gakpe drips in a sleeveless pink dress. She sported modern footwear and rocked a long black hair extension to complete her look.

2. Sheena Gakpe glows for the camera as she drops a bedroom photo. The actress showed off her fashion qualities, and fans loved it.

3. Ghanaian actress drips with cuteness in high-fashion wear. Glows in the stunning ensemble as she strikes a signature pose.

Nana Ama McBrown Gets Fans Excited with Her Sizzling Video and Makeup-Free Photo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that television star/actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has flaunted her beauty as she shared a sizzling video and makeup-free photo on Instagram.

Maxin's mother left fans in awe as she flexed her natural face sporting a red dress merged with African print. Her blond hair blended perfectly with her complexion.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the United Showbiz presenter shared two visuals of herself marketing a makeup brand. The 44-year-old media personality appeared in the photo without makeup. She flexed her flawless face beat in the video.

Nana Ama McBrown Drops Fresh Photos

Not long ago, Nana Ama McBrown uploaded traffic-stopping photos on Instagram where she flexes her unblemished and ageless beauty.

She released the sensational frames donning a dress consisting of multiple colours.

McBrown delivered different poses with the same background but did not show much skin for her fans to drool over.

Meanwhile, the actress recently gave her fans and followers a glimpse into her Sunday relaxation at a hotel in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh