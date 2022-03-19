Television star, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has delivered an image showing off her curves in an all-black skintight outfit

The host of The StandPoint shared the fashion moment Friday, March 18, on Instagram that grabbed the attention of peeps

Fans have gushed over her as many admired her ageless beauty, flawless face beat, and ravishing figure

Media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti's fitness routine is working for her as her latest Instagram photo shows her flexing her confidence and curves in an all-black skintight outfit.

Gifty Anti, 52, appears to be making a bold statement that age has got nothing on her.

The Ghanaian published author hinted that she's set to release two more books as she shared the snaps Friday, March 18.

Captioning the frames

''Just because it’s Friday! I wasn’t born Bold. I learned to be Bold and Confident. What happened in Room 5005, will soon be ‘exposed’.

''How to stay Beautiful despite your Brokenness will soon be ‘revealed’. Two Books ... One night! Until then, have a beautiful weekend. Much love,'' she wrote.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti appeared fierce and ravishing in the stunning Instagram photo, sparking comments from fans.

Read some of the selected comments below:

Jayclaudbeauty commented:

''Soo beautiful and confident if only the world could see how much of an overcomer you are!''

Oheneyere_gifty_anti replied:

''@jayclaudbeauty I tell you, my dear son. But God dey.''

Yaaasaahbaah said:

''Eeiiish mama de mama ❤️❤️.''

Stephany__bby commented:

''Love you.''

Borngreat_yhaa_bonsu said:

''Beautiful queen de3 nobody go getoooo.''

Estherasieduefya commented:

''Yes, that is my mom. Fiedaaa d33 we are special. I love you.''

Anochieclare said:

''Naana you are looking

Anajay_gh observed:

''I love your new look.''

Gifty Anti at 52

YEN.com.gh previously reported that turning 52 looks good on media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti as her birthday photos give a closer look at her ageless hue despite being over half a century old.

The ace broadcaster and television show host has released breathtaking frames to mark her new age today [Sunday], January 23.

Anti appeared in a gorgeous floor-length green ensemble consisting of embroidery and coordinated her looks with colourful beads, a stunning fashion ring, and large earrings.

