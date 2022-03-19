Actress/serial entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has revealed that she was rushed to the hospital after she collapsed at work Friday, March 18

The mother of one shared the near-death experience via her Twitter feed on Saturday, March 19

Several people have reacted to the disturbing news as many wished her speedy recovery in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Ghanaian actress/entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has disclosed that she had a near-death experience after she 'collapsed' at work and was rushed to the hospital Friday, March 18.

In a Twitter post, she mentioned that the incident happened so swiftly as she saw her life ''flashed before her eyes''.

Photos of Fella Makafui and her husband Medikal. Source: Fella Makafui (IG)/Joy News

Source: Instagram

''I saw my life flashed before my eyes yesterday! The whole thing happened fast, and if it was the opposite I think that would’ve been it,'' she said.

The mother of one explained:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''Went to work healthily and was rushed to the hospital in the afternoon. I woke up today grateful for life and most importantly learned to take care of myself first before anything.''

Fella Makafui urged fans to take care of their health in a subsequent post.

''I need to make time for my health, live life with no excuses (which I’m used to”. I don’t want to die one day and regret not doing all the things I wished to do while I can! The moral lesson of the day is “TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF FIRST,'' she added.

Massive reactions on social media

Several fans of the actress have thronged the comment section of her post to express concern, while others wished her a speedy recovery.

@ShattaSarkodie commented:

''Take time to check yourself. Do lab tests and watch @doctormike videos. Man changed my life.''

@SwayGod_1 recalled:

''Same happened during your wedding. Need to check what's wrong.''

@Kojo_tagor said:

''I experienced something closed to yours before and remembering makes me sad. It ain’t easy tbh.''

Comments wishing her a speedy recovery:

@KentJuvenile said:

''Thank your GOD. Wishing you a speedy recovery ❤️‍ Mrs.''

@mellon39 commented:

''Thank God for your life.''

Fella Makafui Shares Delightful Photos Dripping with Cuteness; Peeps Feeling Her Curves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Fella Makafui recently released new photos dripping with beauty and cuteness, and fans can't hold their excitement as seen in their reactions.

The famous Yolo star flexed her fashion qualities in an outfit by Bella Bejj that firmly held her curves, hair extensions, and transparent heels to complete her look.

The celebrated actress posted six snaps as she delivered different poses for the lens.

Source: YEN.com.gh