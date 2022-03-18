Mzbel has hilariously jabbed Afia Schwar after saying she never received any money from Frema Opare for her dad's funeral

Social media have been flooded with news of Afia Schwar stating that her dad's funeral was better than Mzbel's dad

In a video Mzbel is seen mocking her close former friend as she likened her to Shatta Bandle

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel has thrown a new shade at her former close friend, Afia Schwar in a video she has released on Instagram.

Mzbel and Afia Schwar are trending because of the respective funerals they held for their departed fathers.

Per Afia Schwar her father's funeral was more expensive than that of Mzbel and she even dropped a list of the amount of money she raked from the said funerals indicating that Frema Opare gave her GHC50k.

Mzbel throws subtle jab at Afia Schwar in new funny video

Source: Instagram

But the NPP top executive has denied giving Afia Schwar any money relating to her dad's funeral.

Now, Mzbel who can't stop laughing has released a new video throwing a shade at her former friend.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Mzbel is seen in her house wearing a robe as a lady was helping her fix her belt.

The one-time singer was heard saying if you brag too much you will turn out to be like Shatta Bandle who is noted for his audio riches.

She then burst out with a big laugh as she quizzed whether someone want to chill with the big girls.

Afia Schwar makes U-turn on GHC50k gift from chief of staff

Comedienne and social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has made a big u-turn over donations she received during her father's funeral.

Schwar and her family held the final funeral rites of her father, Augustine Adjei, in Kumasi on March 12 and 13.

After the burial on Saturday, she released a series of videos on social media to thank some of the donors.

GHC50k gift to Afia Schwar

In one of the videos, she thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo's Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, who she claimed gifted her GHC50,000 and also helped to fly her father's casket to Ghana.

The claim by Schwar did not go down well with NPP footsoldiers who have protested vehemently leading to a denial from the Chief of Staff.

Afia Schwar's reaction on GHC50k

donation Following the Chief of Staff's denial, Afia Schwar has released another video admitting that she did not get a dime from Madam Frema.

According to her, she only made the video as a sarcastic reminder to the Chief of Staff because she failed to attend the funeral.

