Blogger Zionfelix has shared a photo with his lovely daughter, Pax Pam, who is growing very fast

The posed by an aircraft while he held her in his left arm and posed by an aircraft in Belgium, where they have been vacationing

Zionfelix wrote that he was glad to have acquired something for the daughter but did not state what it was

Ghana’s most popular blogger, Zionfelix, has posed with his daughter, Pax Pam, who is growing so fast.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Zionfelix’s Instagram, he is seen standing by an aircraft holding the baby confidently in his left arm with ‘proud father’ written all over his face.

Zionfelix wrote in the caption that he is glad to have done something for his daughter.

A collage of Zionfelix with his daugter, and Mina. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotorg @minalyntouch/Instagram

He, however, did not explain or give details about what exactly he was glad doing for them.

YEN.com.gh cannot say if he was glad for taking the baby and her mother, Minalyn Touch, on vacation in Europe.

Standing and posing by the aircraft also could mean that their vacation was over and they were moving back to Ghana.

Zionfelix was quick to have turned off messages so that no one would leave any message in the comment section.

Zionfelix, Minalyn Touch And Their Daughter Go On Vacation In France

YEN.com.gh earlier published photos of Zionfelix and the family when they first arrived in France at the start of their vacation.

Photos published by YEN.com.gh showed Zionfelix posing with his daughter as he beamed with smiles while holding her in his arms.

The successful Ghanaian however, did not show the face of his daughter but rather covered it with an emoji.

The lovely family posed for some photos at the Kotoka International Airport and posed for more photos at the airport in France when they touched down.

These photos were sighted on the Instagram page for Adepa.

