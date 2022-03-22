Young Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, has complained of the bad treatment he and his friends got in Nigeria

He said he was in Nigeria with Gyakie, and Kofi Jamar but they were treated like ordinary people

Yaw Tog said he was shocked by that treatment because Ghanaians pay special attention to the Nigerians stars when they come to Ghana

Popular young Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, has decried the treatment he and his colleagues, Gyakie, and Kofi Jamar had when they visited Nigeria in December 2021.

They had been invited to Nigerian for the 2021 AFRIMMA Awards that took place on December 12, and Yaw Tog has described the overall treatment as harassment.

He spoke in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh on YFM on Monday, March 21, 2022.

According to Yaw Tog, he and his colleagues were shocked to have been treated like ordinary people as they were given no recognition at all.

He added that they were also not given any special attention as Ghanaian stars because they are not recognised as celebrities.

Yaw Tog, known in real life as Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, said no one in Nigerian would treat a Ghanaian star as they would Davido and Burna Boy over there.

You can’t expect to be treated like Davido or Burna Boy there,” he told Y 107.9 FM’s Kojo Manuel

While we were there, they treated us differently; everything was normal, unlike Ghana, where I would have received some special attention. Things were really tough until we returned,” Yaw Tog narrated.

