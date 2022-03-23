Efia Odo has praised NDC communicator Sammy Gyamfi for his intelligence and handsomeness

The socialite took to her Twitter account to applaud the opposition party's communicator while jabbing the ruling government

She added that she was sure that the wife of the NDC man was quite happy to call him her own

Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu famed as Efia Odo has said that Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was intelligent and handsome.

In a number of posts sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of Efia Odo, the socialite spoke highly about the NDC man.

According to her, she could listen to the young eloquent politician her entire life without getting bored.

Efia Odo and Sammy Gyamfi. Source: Instagram/fillaboydotcom

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo suggested that Sammy Gyamfi stands tall when it comes to handsomeness and intelligence and jokingly said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) lacked men with such qualities.

She indicated that her love for Sammy Gyamfi was way up there but it was not a reflection of her political affiliation.

She wrote:

“I can listen to Sammy Gyamfi talk all day."

The pretty actress then added:

"I like some of sista Afias songs but I don’t f*ck with her. Does that make sense now? I like how white guys look but I’ll never f*ck one, you gerrit now ? Don’t blame Sammy Gyamfi for being handsome and intelligent. NPP lacks handsome intelligent men"

Many fans of the actress and brand influencer took to the comment section to react to the post while calling her out for being affiliated to NDC but she refuted the claim.

