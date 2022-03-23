Caroline Simpson has set tongues wagging on social media with a breathtaking video feeling herself on her Instagram page

In the video she was spotted rocking a beautiful African braid as she looks so pretty in the said awesome video

The popular presenter was captured showing some love for Afriyie Wutah while jamming to the singer's love song

Ghanaian on-air personality, Caroline Simpson, is feeling herself on social media with a new video.

The Asaase Radio entertainment presenter can't have enough of herself in the video she shared on her Instagram.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Caroline is captured rocking in a beautiful African braid.

Caroline Simpson Goes Gaga On Instagram With Lovely Video (Photo credit: Caroline Simpson/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

From the video, she was captured sitting in a room that looks like Asaase Radio's studio.

The mother was jamming to Afriyie Wutah's love song which was blazing in the background of the video.

She wrote, "I love radio SOMETIMES."

Social media users are loving Caroline's swag in the video as they extended their compliments to her.

kwekuelliott:

"E go sweet o , this one na chops and chopping flava pro max"

prince.gasu:

"Not sometimes.. You've always love radio"

kofi_esikyire:

"Oh my crown dierr you wear am already"

dave_8212:

"U were made for each other...dat silky voice on air , makes listening so much better.."

anielorm:

"Caroline, you are beautiful! I loved you The first time I saw in that always advert!!! And the way you speak English Keep being you. Gods got you!!!"

Source: YEN.com.gh