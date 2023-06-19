Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his business mogul wife Fella Makafui, were mobbed by fans as they visited the beach to take a stroll

Many people rushed to where they were, took out their smartphones and captured them as they strolled on the beachside

Some people on social media admired the love that was shown to them after watching the video

Rapper Medikal and his ever-gorgeous wife, Fella Makafui, were mobbed by fans on Sunday, June 18, 2023, as they visited the beach for a stroll.

Fella Makafui and Medikal take a stroll at the beachside

Actress Fella Makafui was captured with one arm wrapped around the arm of her husband, Medikal.

She beamed with smiles and waved at fans who rushed to catch a glimpse of the famous Ghanaian celebrity couple.

In the video, many of their ardent fans called out their names as they took out their phones and stretched their arms to take a video of them.

Medikal was dressed in all-black while Fella Makafui wore a pair of green flowing trousers and a black mid long sleeves shirt.

Below is a video of Medikal and Fella Makafui being mobbed by fans.

Ghanaians react to video of fans mobbing Fella Makafui and Medikal at the beach

Many Ghanaians admired the love shown the famous Ghanaian celebrity couple as they made a public appearance.

Others also highlighted how much of a struggle it is to be a celebrity and how it is difficult to have your privacy.

highest69_ said:

Chaley, money then love be what we came to this world for ❤️

just_quacious stated:

Celebrity no b easy job o. You no fi get time for yourself mpo

kwesiwasbornsunday said:

Medikal dey smoke for public?

fizzfizz_12 stated:

He dey smoke cigarettes! Lol fan fooler

ruthelikemazasu commented:

The place choke ampa

officialmaskidentity said:

Energy is everywhere

Ghanaians applaud Fella Makafui's decency

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Fella Makafui was spotted in a black and white long flowing dress.

Many Ghanaians admired how decent she looked in her outfit as it did not show off too much skin and neither did it flaunt her curves.

