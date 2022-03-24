The head of Entertainment News for TV3, Owusu Worae, has commented on the nomination for the 2023 VGMA

He was speaking on the nomination list for the Artiste of the Year category which has Joe Mettle, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Black Sherif, Sarkodie, and King Promise

Owusu Worae believes Joe Mettle does not deserve the slot, and whoever deserves to represent the gospel fraternity is Celestine Donkor

The nomination list for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has been released, and as usual, many tongues are wagging with differing opinions.

The Artiste of the Year category in particular has received many mixed reactions from some industry players who believe that one of the nominees does not deserve it.

That category has KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, King Promise, Black Sherif, and Joe Mettle, battling out for the ultimate.

A collage of Woare, Celestine Donkor, and Joe Mettle.

Source: Instagram

However, some people have raised doubts about Joe Mettle, and said in plain terms that he does not deserve that nomination.

One of such is popular TV3 entertainment producer, commonly known in the showbiz circles as Koncept Worae.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Woare said all the nominees deserve their slow there, however, if he is to take a name out, it will be Joe Mettle.

According to Worae, if there is anyone to represent the gospel section of the entertainment industry, Celestine Donkor is in the best position to fill in than Joe Mettle.

He explained that Celestine Donkor has worked hard under the year of review, and many people can attest to this, stressing that if anyone should represent the gospel people in that list, I think it should be Celestine Donkor.

If I’m pushed to take a name out and replace him with another , I will remove “Joe Mettle” and replace him with Celestine Donkor…Lol.”

If anyone has to represent the Gospel people in that list, i think it should be Celestine Donkor, Worae said”.

Nana Aba Anamoah Slams Chatterhouse Over 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year Nomination list

Still on the matter, one of Ghana’s finest broadcasters, Nana Ama Anamoah, has expressed shock and disappointment over the nominees for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

She was reacting to a video of her colleague broadcaster Abeiku Santana criticising Chatterhouse over the Artiste of the Year nominees for 2023.

Abeiku Aggrey Santana had questioned the credibility of Chatterhouse after the release of the 2023 nominations that has got a section of the media and public complaining.

Source: YEN.com.gh