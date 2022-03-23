Media personality Abeiku Saatana has criticised Chatterhouse on the 2022 Ghana Music Awards nominations

He questioned the credibility of Chatterhouse nominating all others and leaving out Kofi Kinaata and Fameye

Abeiku believes that the two musicians have worked hard under the year of review and deserves nomination in the Artiste of the Year category

One of Ghana’s finest media presenters, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has questioned the credibility of the organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards, Chatterhouse.

This comes after the release of the 2022 nominations that has got a section of the media and public complaining.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Abeiku Santana’s Instagram, he severely criticised Chatterhouse for not including Famiyeh and Kofi Kinata in the Artistes of the Year category.

For 2022, the musicians nominated for the Artiste of the Year category are KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Black Sherif and Joe Mettle.

However, Abeiku believes that Famiyeh and Kofi Kinata have done well under the year of review and should have been among the list if not to replace some on the nominees list.

He warned that Chatterhouse has no credibility and he would wish that Shatta Wale would take them on as he has been doing in the past.

Music enthusiasts react to Abeiku’s video

Abeiku’s video has triggered reactions from some music enthusiasts who have agreed with him.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

_efualisa: “It so unfair.”

bhim_ba_b: “He’s right and asking for the truth These’s why our industry stands one way nu oooo.”

merries437: “Hard truth.”

pillowsgh: “What I don’t really understand is okese 1, I mean how VGMA.”

dkbghana: “It always comes back to, in Ghana, radicalism is your only justification. Me I free my mind on those charter house people, it cost me hatred from my own people but at least I stood for the truth!”

akosua_twi_tikya: “Always Sakodie Sakodie Sakodie.”

maa_abena_nhyira: “Ei shock me self. What is sarkodie and joe mettle doing there??? Nonsense.”

frank_abeeto: “Kinaata is my guy but he don’t deserve to be in artist of the year this year neither do fameye, check all the artist on that chat they didn’t do better than any of them there, I don’t know more about Joe’s works so I don’t want to talk about his but aside him all the rest on there did better.”

