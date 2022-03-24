Popular Ghanaian media person, Ameyaw Debrah, has waded into the controversy surrounding Joe Mettle and VGMA

He says the many opinions that Joe Mettle does not deserve Artiste of the Year nomination is true

Ameyaw Debrah said Chatterhouse could decide to have a gospel musician in the category every year but it must be justifiable

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana’s first and foremost blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has made his opinion known on the trending issue of Joe Mettle being nominated in the Artiste of the Year category of the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Joe Mettle is battling out with Sarkodie, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, and Black Sherif, however, many are of the opinion that he does not deserve.

Others have also questioned the credibility of Chatterhouse, the organisers for the VGMA, on that nomination.

A collage of Sarkodie, Ameyaw Debrah, and Joe Mettle. Photo credit: @sarkodie @ameyaw112 @joemettle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw Debrah agreed to the popular opinion that Joe Mettle does not deserve the nomination.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ameyaw Debrah noted that Joe Mettle has not had any massive hit songs under the year of review, therefore, he should not have found his way onto the list.

He added that the popular notion about Chatterhouse that they would always want to put a gospel musician in the ultimate is true in this case.

However, Ameyaw said, whoever is chose from the gospel fraternity should be justifiable and not for adding sake.

For me, the list, I wouldn’t have put Joe mettle there in the artie of the year category because he particularly does not have a lot of massive hit songs in the year.

And I think what people are saying could be true that every time they want to put a gospel musician in the list and at least it must be justifiable not just for adding up sake but realistically.

I think I have seen an interview in which Joe Mettle himself said he was shocked, Ameyaw told YEN.com.gh

Head of TV3 Entertainment news says Joe Mettle does not deserve nomination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published the comments of the head of TV3 Entertainment news, commonly known in the showbiz circles as Koncept Worae.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Woare said all the nominees deserve their slot there, however, if he is to take a name out, it will be Joe Mettle.

According to Worae, if there is anyone to represent the gospel section of the entertainment industry, Celestine Donkor is in the best position to fill in than Joe Mettle.

Nana Aba Anamoah Slams Chatterhouse Over 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year Nomination list

Still on the matter, one of Ghana’s finest broadcasters, Nana Ama Anamoah, has expressed shock and disappointment over the nominees for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

She was reacting to a video of her colleague broadcaster Abeiku Santana criticising Chatterhouse over the Artiste of the Year nominees for 2023.

Abeiku Aggrey Santana had questioned the credibility of Chatterhouse after the release of the 2023 nominations that has got a section of the media and public complaining.

Source: YEN.com.gh