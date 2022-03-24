Queen Paticia has wowed social media with a new video of her dancing to one of the trending songs in Ghana

The Ghanaian Tik Tok star was dancing to Coded of 4x4 fame's Dada Damoase which has gained massive airplay

Queen Paticia is noted for dazzling most of her following with her pretty photos and amazing videos

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Paticia Nana Ekuwa Amoah famed as Queen Paticia, has been spotted in a new video dancing to a viral Ghanaian song.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh saw the pretty young lady dancing to Coded of 4x4 fame's viral hit song, Dada Damoase.

Paticia was seen standing in front of what looked like her apartment as she beamed with smiles while joining the viral trend.

Tik Tok Star Queen Paticia. Source: Instagram/akokonsafuor

Source: Instagram

She wore a sea blue coloured spaghetti shirt as she showed off a number of dance moves to the admiration of her huge following.

Coded's song has become an instant sensation after he dropped it following the one-week observation for the father of media personality Afia Schwarzenegger known in real life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa.

The song stems from the number of videos the outspoken media personality recorded while giving thanks to all those who graced the solemn ceremony.

Musician Coded Of 4x4 Fame And Blogger Nkonkonsa Clash On Live Radio Over Dada Damoase In Video

Meanwhile well-known Ghanaian musician Russell Edem Avornyo popularly as Coded of 4x4 fame has engaged in a heated argument with blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah famed as Nkonkonsa.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, both Coded and Nkonkonsa were all guests on Ola Michael's show on Accra-based Neat FM.

The duo went on the tangent of talking about Coded's newly-released song, Dada Damoase which was gaining a lot of attention online.

Coded of 4x4 group was heard accusing Nkonnkonsa of not promoting him enough but the award-winning Ghanaian blogger was not buying that.

According to Eugene Osafo Nkansah, he was one of the media personalities who promotes the works of Coded without even being asked and had done so for many years.

