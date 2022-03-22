Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh has shown massive respect to TV presenter Delay in her latest post on her official Instagram page

The daughter of Asantehene in the post heaped unconditional praises to the controversial TV presenter

Ohemaa Afia's post has attracted reactions from her followers as they joined her to hail the award-winning on-air personality

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, the beautiful daughter of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has showed massive love to Deloris Frempong Manso, popularlt known, Delay.

Ohemaa Afia Kobi has taken to her official Instagram page to heaped praises on the controversial on-air personality.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Delay is spotted dressed in a beautifully designed outfit.

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh: Otumfuo's Daughter Heaps Praises on Delay (Photo credit: Instagram/Delay and Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh)

Source: Instagram

She has her beautiful braids on holding the other side of her hair as she posed for the camera.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She applauds Delay with this caption: "@delayghana AFIA AFIA AFIA … Woman Mu MAGAJIA ✌️✌️✌️ Mbaa Mu SARIKI"

Many spcial media uers have joined Otumfuo's daughter hailed the award-winning TV presenter.

barbs935:

"The Big man in the business"

sweet_bennylove:

"Yes ooooooooo"

Other followers also used love emojis to show their kindhearted apprecation relating to the post.

Video of Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere melts hearts

A new video of popular television darlings Rosemond Nana Aba Anamoah and Joyce Serwaa Amihere has warmed many hearts on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba appeared to be hugging in what looked like a living room.

The duo was beaming with smiles as they posed for the camera while looking very best in beautiful outfits.

Nana Aba was heard affirming her love for Serwaa Amihere as they both smiled.

Zionfelix poses with daughter Pax Pam in latest photo

Zionfelix has posed with his daughter, Pax Pam, who is growing so fast.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Zionfelix’s Instagram, he is seen standing by an aircraft holding the baby confidently in his left arm with ‘proud father’ written all over his face.

He, however, did not explain or give details about what exactly he was glad doing for them.

YEN.com.gh cannot say if he was glad for taking the baby and her mother, Minalyn Touch, on vacation in Europe.

Standing and posing by the aircraft also could mean that their vacation was over and they were moving back to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh