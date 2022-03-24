Veteran Ghanaian actor King Aboagye Brenya is set to be buried in his hometown months after he passed away

The actor's final funeral rites would take place on the 26th through to the 28th of March 2022

King Aboagye Brenya passed away in October 2021 after taking ill for a while after leaving the acting scene

Late Ghanaian actor King Aboagye Brenya, is set to be finally laid to rest in his hometown starting from March 26, 2022, through to March 28, 2022, in his hometown.

Preliminary information gathered by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of blogger Zionfelix has it that final funeral rites for the late actor would be held in Abira near Bonwire and Antoa in the Ashanti region.

The post made by blogger Zionfelix read:

"The final funeral rites of veteran actor, King Aboagye Brenya, comes off at his hometown Abira near Bonwire and Antoa on the 26th and 27th March 2022."

Late veteran Actor King Aboagye Brenya.

Source: Instagram

Fans Of The Late Actor React To The Post

Many fans of the late veteran actor took to the comment section under Zionfelix's post to commiserate with the bereaved family.

therealazumah had this to say:

"Rest In Peace"

kuuksy_gh also had this to say:

"Continue to Rest In Peace"

gracearhinful44 who was at a loss for words over the actor's passing:

"Eeii this man is dead? Eeii"

jennifer_ghartey also wrote:

"Aw rest well daddy"

King Aboagye Brenya Passes Away

King Aboagye Brenya, one of the veteran actors of the Kumawood movie industry, passed away in 2021.

The news of King Brenya's passing was first broken by actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win on September 30.

Lil Win shared a photo of the veteran actor with weeping emojis and a 'rest in peace' caption.

Source: YEN.com.gh