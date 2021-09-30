Kumawood veteran King Aboagye Brenya has been reported dead on September 30

Actor Lil Win broken the news first with a sad post on his Instagram page

Other sources have since confirmed the passing of the veteran actor leaving many Ghanaians sad

King Aboagye Brenya, one of the veteran actors of the Kumawood movie industry, has passed away.

The news of King Brenya's passing was first broken by actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win on September 30.

Lil Win shared a photo of the veteran actor with weeping emojis and a 'rest in peace' caption.

Following Lil Win's post, Adwoa Amofa, an entertainment journalist with GH One TV, also shared a photo of King Brenya to announce that he had kicked the bucket.

King Brenya had been sick

While the two posts did not say much about what might have caused the actor's passing, the veteran had been known to be sick for some time now.

It will be recalled that the Kumawood fraternity including Nana Ama McBrown and others visited him in 2017 to make a donation towards his care.

Nana Kwame Ampadu passes away

The news of King Brenya's death comes just a few days after another veteran entertainer, Nana Kwame Amapdu, passed away.

The legendary Highlife singer died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after suffering an illness.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ampadu passed on at the Legon Hospital.

Just like King Brenya's, the news of the Highlife music star's demise threw many Ghanaians into a state of mourning.

