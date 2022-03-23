Ghanaian businessman Kojo Jones tied the knot to Rachael Osei at a plush traditional ceremony

Some excerpts of the ceremony showed the many gifts and dowry on the engagement list that was presented to Rachael's family

Kojo Jones and Rachael's marriage which has been hashtagged #JonesBond22 will see a climax white wedding in Accra

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The traditional marriage between Ghanaian business mogul Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah and Rachael Osei is still ongoing in Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

The plush ceremony saw attendance from the high and mighty in Ghanaian society from all facets of life.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram saw the dowry presentation made by Kojo Jones' family to the family of Rachael Osei.

Kojo Jones' marriage. Source: Ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The video showed ushers in Kente dancing while carrying or holding the items on the 'engagement list' into the venue of the ceremony.

The items were beautifully wrapped as the 'kyeame' for Kojo Jones led the team of dowry carriers into the home of Rachael.

Some of the items seen included the engagement bible, pieces of kente cloths, schnapps, suitcases and jewellery.

The ushers who were seen in a long queue danced up to the front door of the mansion in which the ceremony was being held and were ushered into the home of Rachael.

Kojo Jones left Accra on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with his friends and family to take a wife in the person of Rachael Osei - a lady who works in one of the companies of her husband-to-be.

Kojo Jones: Video Businessman's Ever-beautiful Wife Pops Up Ahead Of Marriage Ceremony

The radiant wife-to-be of well-known Ghanaian business mogul, Kojo Jones, Rachael has surfaced on social media ahead of her traditional ceremony.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kojo Jones is set to tie the knot this week to his longtime girlfriend in a plush traditional ceremony set to take place in Kumasi today.

Reports and videos sighted on social media by YEN.com.gh on a number of blogs had it that the Ghanaian rich man is set to host about 600 guests for the ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh