Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new video showing off her expensive-looking closet in her plush East Legon mansion

The actress was seen jamming to a song in a self-recorded video which showed her ready to step into town

Tracey Boakye is noted for showing off her wealth at the least opportunity and recently flaunted her wealth

Ghanaian actress, producer and philanthropist, Tracey Boakye, has been spotted in a new video showing off her mansion while singing and dancing.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen standing in front of a mirror in her home while videoing herself.

She was seen wearing a colourful outfit as she slowly danced and beamed with her pretty smile.

The pretty actress showed off her expensive perfume collection as she complimented her looks with a beautiful hat.

It appeared the actress was getting ready to step out when she decided to record herself looking as gorgeous as always.

The Baby Mama actress complimented her outfit with some jewellery including and a black handbag.

After posting the video on her official Instagram page, Tracey Boakye captioned it:

"I’M Annoying ooo. Inside his only chick’s mansion, there’s nothing you won’t see oo. Kindly follow @traceyboakyedaily"

Fans react to Tracey Boakye's video

Many fans and followers of Tracey Boakye took to the comment section to react to the video she shared online.

Actress xandykamel came in with the comment:

"Ah I tot I blocked u ooo"

diamondappiah_bosslady also wrote:

"Are the perfumes for me"

long_john_santa also noted:

"U are amazing"

