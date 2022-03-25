Ghana captain Dede Ayew lost his Patek Phillipe watch as he visited the Baba Yara Stadium to support his colleagues

Dede who was at the stadium to encourage his teammates ahead of the World Cup qualifier play-off with Nigeria had the watch snatched from him after fans mobbed him

Photos of a red-shirted young man suspected to have taken the watch which is estimated to cost GHC1.4 million have surfaced online

A man suspected to have stolen a wristwatch belonging to Black Stars captain Dede Ayew has been pointed out in a video.

Ayew lost his Patek Phillipe timepiece estimated to cost around GHC1.4 million at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 24.

The Black Stars captain, suspended for Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifiers play-off against Nigeria, had gone to the stadium to encourage his teammates during their last training for the game the next day.

A video from the Baba Yara Stadium which went viral showed Dede Ayew being mobbed by fans upon his arrival.

While many of the fans were genuinely excited to see the captain and massed around him for photo opportunities, others had ulterior motives. By the time he left the mob, the Al Sadd midfielder's expensive watch had been snatched from his wrist.

Watch the mobbing video below:

Suspected thief of Dede Ayew's watch caught on camera

Even though it was a chaotic scene which makes it difficult for one to know who really took the watch, one guy has been fingered as the suspect.

The guy, in a red t-shirt, was seen facing Dede Ayew with his phone in a bid to take pictures. When Dede got to where he was standing, he stood to the left where Dede's watch was.

Not long after, he found himself behind the midfielder and a few seconds later, he withdrew from the crowd chasing the star. He was later seen picking up something from the ground before moving in a different direction.

Blogger Ghhyper who was on the grounds when the theft happened is of the firm belief that the guy in red took the watch and has shared his photos on Instagram.

Dumelo predicts win for Ghana

Meanwhile, Star actor John Dumelo has predicted a win for the Black Stars as they play Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are hosting the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium at 7:30 pm on Friday, March 25, in the first leg of the play-offs.

Even though the Nigerians are considered as favourites to win, Dumelo thinks otherwise and has vowed to walk barefoot to Lagos if they do win in Kumasi.

