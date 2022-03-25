Popular radio presenter with Accra-based Happy FM, Doc Cann has reportedly died.

The news about his sad passing sighted by YEN.com.gh on zionfelix.net is believed to be circulated online by friends and close colleagues who have heard about the unfortunate passing.

Even though there has not been any concrete information from the family of Doc Cann to confirm his passing, most people close to him have shared this news on social media and have expressed their shock over his reported passing.

Until his demise, Doc Cann was the host of Happy FM’s weekend entertainment's ‘Showbiz Xtra’ and also the host of late drivetime show ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’.

This is indeed very heartbreaking news and I am pretty sure people in the entertainment industry are devastated.

More to follow...

