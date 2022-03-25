Nana Aba Anamoah has wowed social media with some stunning photos of herself glowing in some bright outfits

The popular media personality was seen beaming with smiles as she dazzled in the photos while standing in what looked like a living room

Nana Aba is noted for eloquence with the English language and her ability to start conversations on social media

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has made a huge fashion statement in the latest photos she released on her Instagram page.

In the set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the GH One star, Nana Aba Anamoah was seen wearing a red top over a beautiful black skirt.

The TV star complimented her look with some stunning makeup and was seen holding a black handbag to match the colour of her skirt.

Photos of Nana Aba Anamoah.

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba Anamoah's skirt had a furry pleat at the base making it stand out and look even more beautiful.

The Tv star was seen posing for the photos inside what looked like a plush living room as she stood in front of a couch and smiled at the camera.

After posting the beautiful photos, Nana Aba Anamoah captioned them:

"The best time to post your pictures is now because anything can happen tonight"

Fans of Nana Aba Anamoah React To The Photos

Many fans and followers of Nana Aba Anamoah took to the comment section to react to the photos that she posted.

derrick_cp came in with the comment:

"Una go collect wotowoto"

abigailbuabeng97 noted:

"Ghana can give you BP at any point in time"

sojaseth had this to say:

"You are more than a comedian"

