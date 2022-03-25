Selina Boateng drops stunning post delivery photo looking all smiles

Selina Boateng has released a new photo of herself flaunting her beauty after announcing the birth of her new child

In the photo she was beamed with a big smile as she posed for the camera wearing a lovely hairstyle

Selina is 38-years-old and she has been married for the past three years and has been in the music industry for the past 10 years

Ghanaian gospel star, Selina Boateng, is beaming with smiles after having her first baby after three years of marriage.

The award-winning singer has taken to social media to release a post-delivery photo of herself.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Selina was seen in a short braid smiling all out.

From the photo, the gospel singer struck a beautiful smile as the camera captured it perfectly.

Photos of Selina Boateng. Source: selinaboatengofficial

Source: Instagram

After posting the photo, Selina captioned it:

"Thank you all for the prayers, love and numerous congratulatory messages. May the #AlphaAndOmega God grant you your prayer request(s) in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen #mekoamawo"

Gives birth To baby boy at Aae 38 after 3 years of marriage

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Selina Boateng, has welcomed her first child at age 38, after three years of marriage.

This is a big deal to the Medofo Pa hitmaker who had always expressed the desire to have her own children.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Selina Boateng’s Instagram page, she shared three beautiful baby bump photos and indicated in the caption that it has not been easy for her to attain that feat.

Losing her virginity under bad circumstances

In 2020, YEN.com.gh monitored an interview Selina Boateng granted to Abeiku Santana on his Atuu Show which aired on UTV.

She revealed that she lost her virginity at age 27 not to her husband but to a man who forced himself on her.

When asked if she made an official report to the security agencies, Selina Boateng, now Mrs. Berchie, said she did not because she wanted to put that behind her for good.

Selina married her husband in 2019, and YEN.com.gh published beautiful photos from her traditional wedding.

