Sensational gospel singer, Selina Boateng, has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, after three years of marriage

She has revealed that she had to pray and beg God continually for the blessing of the fruit of the womb

Many of her fans have shared in her joy and have wished her well while thanking God on her behalf

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Selina Boateng, has welcomed her first child at age 38, after three years of marriage.

This is a big deal to the Medofo Pa hitmaker who had always expressed the desire to have her own children.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Selina Boateng’s Instagram, she shared three beautiful baby bump photos and indicated in the caption that it has not been easy for her to attain that feat.

She highly praised God, calling him the Alpha and Omega, and said that whatever God has started with her, he will surely accomplish it.

Selina also called the attention of her fans and asked them to “see what the Lord has done” and then revealed that she and her husband had been praying for that very special blessing.

Fans react to Selina Boateng’s good news

The story has touched the hearts of many fans and they have shared in Selina Boateng’s joy.

Some of them congratulated her and wished her God’s blessing also upon the life of her new baby.

