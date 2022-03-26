Actress ad brand influencer, Ahuofe Patri, has released a sizzling Instagram photo to commemorate her birthday Saturday, March 26

The movie personality was snapped donning a white outfit, classy earrings, and flawless face beat for the occasion

Celebrities and fans of the Amakye and Dede movie star have taken to the comment section to wish her a happy birthday

Actress and brand influencer, Ahuofe Patri, born Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, turned heads as she hit the internet Saturday with her birthday photo donning a white gown.

She had posed for Nana Gaza in an outfit designed by QuophiakotuahGhana with a face beat by Theglowforme. She added classy earrings to mark the occasion on March 26, 2022.

Ahuofe Patri knows how to grab the attention of fans on social media, and she didn't disappoint with her birthday ensemble.

Photos of Ahuofe Patri. Source: Ahuofe Patri

Source: Instagram

The fashionista, who is also a fitness person, has dedicated time to keep her figure in shape. She looked breathtaking in the birthday snap.

Captioning the birthday image, she wrote:

''A little older today.''

Celebrities and scores of fans of the screen star have complimented her fashion credentials, while some wished her a happy birthday.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Actress Kafuidanku said:

''Happy Birthday .''

Actor Iam_vanvicker commented:

''Happy bday to you.''

Rapper Opankagh said:

''Happy bday LLNP.''

Singer Sista.afia commented:

''Happy birthday to you, beautiful.''

Jessicalarny commented:

''Happy birthday to you, boo .''

Tipsy_begonia said:

''Happy birthday More wins in life ❤.''

Thekliqkings commented:

''Happy birthday, dear friend

Source: YEN.com.gh