Eyfa Franca is trending on Instagram following her special birthday which is on Thursday March 24, 2022

The actress has released a gorgeous photo of herself flaunting her stunning beauty as she celebrated the day

The photo has caught the attention of her followers as they showed her love by sending her lovely birthday messages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kumawood actress, Efya Franca, popularly known as Franca is celebrating another special day in her life.

Thursday, May 24, 2022, happens to be the birthday of the Kumasi-based pretty actress.

And Franca is not letting her birthday slide as she has taken to the official page of her Instagram to release her birthday photos.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Franca is spotted rocking in a lovely made red and white coloured outfit.

Franca: Kumawood actress melts hearts on her birthday in photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Franca)

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She wears makeup matching her looks with a beautiful hairstyle with long earrings.

The heavily endowed actress then took her time as she posed for the camera while sitting down.

She went for a simple caption, "Happy birthday to me long life more money."

Her followers have joined her to celebrate her birthday by taken to the comment to write lovely messages

akosuagynel:

"Happy birthday most beautiful wishing you long life and Prosperity enjoy your day dear"

hajiafauzy85:

"Happy birthday franka"

brown_kobi:

"Happy Happy birthday to you Queen"

ghiuvedenis:

"Happy birthday me Babe"

vivorsimon:

"Happy birthday to you beautiful babe"

prettiest_feli:

"Happy birthday beautiful queen ❤️many more years to ya age"

The heavily endowed actress shot to fame after starring in Dr. Likee's comedy skits and other Kumawood movies.

Kojo Jones' dowry presentation at traditional marriage of business mogul drops

The traditional marriage between Ghanaian business mogul Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah and Rachael Osei is still ongoing in Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

The plush ceremony saw attendance from the high and mighty in Ghanaian society from all facets of life.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram saw the dowry presentation made by Kojo Jones' family to the family of Rachael Osei.

Kisa Gbekle speaks on her pregnancy and her child

Kisa Gbekle has opened up about her pregnancy and giving birth in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh.

The beautiful actress has been trending for the past days after letting the cat out of the bag regarding her child.

On many occasions, she has been denying that she got and eventually giving but not anymore.

Source: YEN.com.gh