Kojo Jones and Racheal's white wedding reception is set to place on Sunday March 27, 2022 in Accra

A video from the event which is yet to start has popped up online as the ceremony grounds looked well design

Kojo Jones and Racheal had their plush traditional marriage on Wednesday March 27, 2022 in Kumasi

Ghanaian business mogul, Kojo Jones, is back again to dominate the headlines for the coming days.

The white wedding reception of Kojo is set to come off on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Accra.

Kojo Jones: Video from the white wedding reception of business mogul drops (Photo credit: Instagram/Kojo Jones and GHkwaku)

However, the first video from the venue has dropped online as the decoration of the place has been done.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, over 1000 chairs and tables have been set and they are all white.

From the video, the lights are top-notch, beautiful decoration flowers as the place look ready to host the rich guys in the country.

Video of Kojo Jones' dowry presentation at traditional marriage

The traditional marriage between Kojo Jones and Rachael Osei came off on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

The plush ceremony saw attendance from the high and mighty in Ghanaian society from all facets of life.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram saw the dowry presentation made by Kojo Jones' family to the family of Rachael Osei.

The video showed ushers in Kente dancing while carrying or holding the items on the 'engagement list' into the venue of the ceremony.

The items were beautifully wrapped as the 'kyeame' for Kojo Jones led the team of dowry carriers into the home of Rachael.

Kojo Jones: video businessman's ever-beautiful wife pops up

The radiant wife-to-be of well-known Ghanaian business mogul, Kojo Jones, Rachael has surfaced on social media ahead of her traditional ceremony.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kojo Jones is set to tie the knot this week to his longtime girlfriend in a plush traditional ceremony set to take place in Kumasi.

Reports and videos sighted on social media by YEN.com.gh on a number of blogs had it that the Ghanaian rich man is set to host about 600 guests for the ceremony.

