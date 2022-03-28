Ghanaian Man Causes Stir As He Cuts Huge Birthday Cake With iPhone 13 in Video

A Ghanaian man has turned heads on social media with his actions during his birthday party

He was seen cutting his birthday cake with his iPhone as guests at the party looked on in bewilderment

The video has since gone viral with many people criticising him for 'doing too much' when he could have simply used a knife

A young rich Ghanaian man has revolutionized birthday cake-cutting with a new video which showed him using a phone instead of a knife on his big day.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the man was seen at what looked like his birthday party.

He was surrounded by some of his close pals who were dressed in beautiful burgundy-coloured kaftans as they joined their friend who was the birthday celebrant.

The man of the moment was seen clad in beautiful regal Kente as he dazzled on his big day and savoured the special occasion.

When the time for the cake-cutting came, the 'birthday boy' was called upon to do the guests the honours.

He however took everyone by surprise when he decided to use an unconventional way to cut his cake.

Instead of using a knife or at worse a sword, he decided to use his mobile phone - an iPhone 13 - which is rather unusual.

He was seen 'slicing' through his birthday cake shaped like a crown with the phone as many people who were at the party looked on in amazement.

