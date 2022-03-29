A Ghanaian couple has set an enviable record by tying the knot in one of the world's most exotic locations for weddings

The Nkrumahs jetted off to Hawaii to get married in grand style and their pictures have taken over the social media space in Ghana

The nuptial took place at the renowned Garden in Hawaii; la Moana where many Hollywood stars go and get married

Ghanaian Software and data engineer Kwasi Nkrumah tied the knot with the beautiful Akua Obenewaa Danso on March 26, 2022, at the renowned Garden in Hawaii; la Moana.

The record from the annals of the location's logbook shows that they are the first Ghanaian couple to wed at the beautifully-lawned Moana Gardens in Hawaii where most Hollywood stars also get married.

Mr Kwasi Nkrumah and Mrs Obenewaa Danso decided to have a quiet and intimate destination to exchange their wedding vows and Moana was the beautiful destination chosen.

Photos from the exotic wedding saw the bride and groom posing by the seaside as waves crashed into the rocks to give a cinematic ambience.

The most vital thing for Mr and Mrs Nkrumah was the celebration with few close friends, family, loved ones and having lots of time together to make merry, eat, dance and share emotions.

On the grounds of the wedding at Hawaii Moana Garden was a glamorous performance from an Acoustic wedding solo artiste and a traditional Hawaiian dancer.

Also present were some prestigious invited guests and loved ones from the families of Kwasi Nkrumah and Akua Ohenewaa.

Source: YEN.com.gh