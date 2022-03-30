Sandra Sarfo Ababio has set tongues wagging once again on social media with a new set of gorgeous photos

In the photos Sandra is captured flaunting her beauty and her high sense of fashion to the world

She is one of the most sought-after Kumawood actresses at the moment and she is currently in USA for vacation

Kumawood actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio, is doing what she knows how to do best on social media.

The actress is very beautiful and she has always been flaunting them on her Instagram page.

She is noted for releasing awesome photos showing her high sense of fashion to her ardent followers on social media.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio melts hearts with high-class fashion in photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Sandra Sarfo Ababio)

Source: Instagram

Sandra has released new photos on her page from her vacation in the United States of America (USA).

In the photos, she was captured wearing a lemon green outfit which looks very tight on her.

From the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra complimented her fantastic looks with a white winter jacket.

Social media users fall for Sandra

The photos of Sandra have attracted massive reactions from her followers as they extended their compliments to her.

