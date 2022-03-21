Kisa Gbekle has taken over Instagram once again with a new video of herself showing off her acting skills at the beach

In the video She was at the beach wearing her swimming costume and she was captured acting like a mermaid

The video has garnered reactions from her followers as they gave her more fans and love

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle, has set tongues wagging with a new video from her at the beach giving herself a new name.

The actress has really been dominating the headlines since the start of 2022 and she is not ready to end it now.

In the new video was seen by YEN.com.gh, the beautiful actress and producer is seen at the beach wearing her swimwear.

Kisa Gbekle releases video from the beach; says she is Ayigbe mermaid (Photo credit: Instagram/Kisa Gbekle)

Source: Instagram

From the video, she was seen on her knees bathing and playing in the sea as the camera captured her.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kisa showed why she is one of the budding actresses in Ghana at the moment as she started acting like a mermaid.

Fans reaction:

kwekugh_:

"Different level unlocked Mom"

botanical_beautygh:

"You are beautiful"

iamwendy_model_daterush:

"Hot like peper"

franz_wan:

"Ashawo season....we go Dey everywhere"

richardkobby:

"Finest crush"

Actress Kisa Gbekle dazzles in beautiful Baby bump photos

Kisa Gbekle finally dropped a photo of her baby bump to confirm that indeed she has welcomed a baby boy outside the country.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kisa Gbekle was seen posing in the snow in a country that was not disclosed.

She was beaming with smiles as she flaunted her baby bump for all to see.

Judging by the photo she shared, Kisa Gbekle was probably in her final trimester of the pregnancy just by looking at how heavy it was.

Kisa Gbekle was wearing a white bodycon dress and beamed with smiles as she posed for the photo.

Maame Serwaa: Video of Kumawood actress dancing while on bridesmaid duties drops

Clara Amoateng Benson known popularly as Maame Serwaa has been spotted undergoing some bridesmaid duties for a friend.

The actress, over the past weekend, was with her friends to show some support to one of them who was getting married.

Maame Serwaa was seen wearing a beautiful dress as she showcased her beauty for all to see on her friend's big day.

Source: YEN.com.gh