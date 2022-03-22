Eyram has proven her doubters wrong by showing off her sleek dance moves on her special birthday

In a video she released on her Instagram page the fashion model is captured jamming to Kelvynboy's Down Flat

The beautiful model is the fiancee of Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi and they have a young son together

Eyram, the beautiful fiancée of Ghanaian actor, Aaron Adatsi, is on cloud nine all because of her birthday.

The fashion model's birthday is on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, and she is celebrating the day in a beautiful way.

The mother of one has released a video on her Instagram page jamming to Kelvyn Boy's viral song Down Flat.

Eyram: Aaron Adatsi's FiancéeFalls Down Flat On Her Birthday (Photo credit: Instagram/Eyram)

Source: Instagram

Many Ghanaian celebrities have been showcasing their dance moves with the Down Flat song.

Now, Eyram is the lasted personality to join the Down Flat craze and she did that on her birthday.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Eyram was spotted in a beautiful orange made outfit.

From the video, the Down Flat song was blazing in the background and she decided to display her swift dance skills.

She wrote, "Rate my down flat."

Social media users have reacted to her video and caption as they gave their candid opinion about her dance moves.

paulayindol:

"Happy birthday ❤️❤️...so beautiful"

everyone_likes_richie:

"Body too heavy"

_asantewaaaa_:

"We will take it like that"

queenekua_19:

"Turn make I see somtin"

