Benedicta Gafah has dazzled her teeming fans and followers with a new video she shared on her Instagram

The actress was seen wearing a beautiful dress and was adorned with jewellery as she sat in a plush living room

Benedicta is noted for mesmerizing social media with her high sense of fashion and impeccable beauty

Actress Benedicta Gafah has left her fans and followers on cloud nine after she shared a video of herself on her official Instagram page jamming to a song looking exquisite.

In the new video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on the video and photo-sharing app, Instagram, Benedicta Gafah was spotted wearing a multicoloured dress as she sat on a chair.

The pretty actress was seen flaunting her matchless beauty as she complimented her looks with jewellery including a pair of huge gold-looking earrings, an expensive-looking wristwatch and a huge ring.

At a point in the video that was sighted on social media, Benedicta Gafah was seen standing as she kept on flaunting her beauty for all to see.

After posting the photo, Benedicta Gafah captioned it:

"Big mood"

Fans react to Benedicta Gafah's new video

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the video and also showered some praise words on her.

greatvictoria7 asked:

"I like ur dress do u sell some pls?"

officialswinzy gad this to say:

"Soo cute and sexy all de time"

forson_monica simply wrote:

"Beautiful"

There were many comments that showed that Benedicta Gafah's fans were indeed happy to see her slaying online.

