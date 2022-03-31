Media personality Joselyn Dumas has wowed many people on social media with her matchless beauty

The actress was seated in what looked like her living room as she rocked a white t-shirt and sported some sunglasses

Joselyn Dumas is noted for the many roles she has played in Ghanaian movies alongside other top actors

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Pretty Ghanaian actress, TV show host and on-screen goddess, Joselyn Dumas, has mesmerized her huge following on Instagram with a new photo flaunting her natural beauty.

In a new post on video and photo-sharing app Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress was spotted flaunting her face without makeup.

She was seen wearing a white t-shirt as she sat gracefully on a couch in what looked like her living room.

Photos of Joselyn Dumas. Source: joselyndumas

Source: Instagram

The 2017 movie Potato Potahto actress was seen posing without makeup and flaunted her natural hair as well. She complimented her look with a pair of glasses and an expensive-looking wristwatch.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After posting the photo, the Ghana Jollof actress captioned it:

"No weapon formed against this forehead shall prosper. #feelingcute"

Many fans react to Joselyn Dumas' photo

Taking to the comment section, fans of the actress were full of praise words as they admired the photo shared by Joselyn Dumas.

essie__miscik came in with the comment:

"Forehead gang"

paolokojoe noted:

"Even nuclear weapon will fail"

gloziegal had this to say:

"Girl you are Gorgeous. Skin Popping"

preciousamoslamptey:

"My love how are you doing"

There were many such comments and emojis that showed Joselyn Dumas was very much admired by those following her.

Abena Korkor Takes On Adwoa Loud In A Series Of Videos; Calls Out Other Stars

Meanwhile, Ghanaian socialite Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has taken a swipe at a number of Ghanaian personalities chief of them being Nhyiraba Adwoa Amofa Osei famed as Adwoa Loud.

In a number of posts sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Abena Korkor was seen and heard latching into Adwoa Loud with scathing words.

According to Korkor, Loud was meddling in her affairs and she was not taking any of it since she had not invited her to be a judge over her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh