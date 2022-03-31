Serwaa Amihere has taken to social media to flaunt her high-class fashion with awesome photos

In the photos the celebrated TV star was captured wearing a beautiful well designed flowers-like outfit

The photos have attracted positive reactions from her followers as they took to the comment section to give her more fans

GH One TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, has drawn massive reactions from her Instagram followers with her new photos.

The gorgeous TV star is noted for her outstanding photos and videos dressed in a flowers-like outfit.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere is seen looking flashy putting up a lovely smile.

Serwaa Amihere shows fashion side on Instagramin stunning photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Serwaa Amihere)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she wore a nice hairstyle as she posed for the camera.

Fans show love for Serwa Amihere

The fashion-like photos of the celebrated broadcaster have melted the hearts of many on her Instagram page.

nana_afya_pokuaa20:

Am short of words, is really endowed with beautiful ladies

apostlederickahanmisi:

Say this prayer with Faith. Victory is of God, and so I shall be victorious in all my endeavours. As March ends today, so shall sadness, bitterness, suffering, end ..In Jesus Name Amen

the_great_laceasar:

Heeeeey Prettiest

bb_ankrah:

Look at my beautiful friend

charitydonkor42:

This girl is on

Source: YEN.com.gh