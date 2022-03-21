Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has shown the world her uncountable number of shoes and bags

The Kumawood actress was dancing in front of her closet with a bunch of cedi and dollar notes in her hand

Many people have reacted to the video with some of them begging to be given one or two notes for themselves

Popular Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has opened her closet to the world to show how many designer shoes and bags she has.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tracey Boakye is standing in front of the closet and dancing with plenty notes of dollars and cedis in her hands.

She stood in a way that gives clear view of how many shoes and bags she owns.

A collage of Tracey Boakye. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

After singing, Tracey then started spilling the notes onto the ground in a way to show that she is the rich woman she professes to be.

Fans react to Tracey Boakye’s video

Many of Tracey Boakye’s fans have reacted to the video with some saying that they admire her.

Others only begged to be given one or two of the notes.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

diamondappiah_bosslady: “Am coming to delete the TikTok app from ur fon.”

sweetmimi_70: “Is the money for me.”

khobby_jnr_: “How can u be sad in this country.”

abifynnlove123: “Show them.”

sadat_mohammed_sani: “I really adore you I swear.”

pha_phali_roses: “The favor they don’t understand.”

hajiawadaniyat: “Who be dat one wey dey talk anyhow.”

aning.oscar: “You're too much.”

hillaryononibaku: “Beautiful black queen.”

obeng1530: “Can I have one.”

nharnhayhaakhater: “Let de money flow.”

nana.adepa.56679: “U always make me feel proud of Thursdays as my kids...nana yaw and maame yaa...I pray they make me proud like u one day.”

asamoahbright09: “I’m coming for kakraaa mummy @tracey_boakye.”

nanajass: “My big sister with the vibe l am okay with one.”

sexynurse_jummy: “Money is talking.”

misstina511: “My Role Model......proud of you.”

yes_iambene: “Eiiish money mama.”

law.remcouture: “Rich Aunty.”

rock_star_ba_gh: “My queen is the money for me.”

bossman_adjetey: “Sweet Mother.. you are a lovely person.. More money and long life.”

