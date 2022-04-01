One of Ghana's popular Instagram models, Shugatiti, has come under criticism following her new video

The controversial Shugatiti is currently in her hometown in the Ahafo Region, for her father's funeral

Many people have commented on her dressing, including her long corn-roll hairstyle, disapproving of them

Controversial Instagram model, Shugatiti, has got fans and followers talking again with a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shugatiti is seen in a black dress with long corn-roll hairstyle.

She is seen sitting with some elderly people believed to be her family members from the father’s side.

The caption indicated that Shugatiti had travelled to her hometown to bury her father on the weekend of April 2 and 3, 2020.

While talking with one of the women sitting in front of her, someone, perhaps the one taking the video, called Shugatiti’s name.

She turned her attention to the video and smiled briefly.

Video gets reactions

Shugatiti’s video has got many people leaving various comments.

Man Eyram, for instance, wondered why Shugatiti covered up to her father’s burial:

man_eyram: “Ahhhh!!! Why she cover herself ? Was expecting her to show up there pantless or wit just her braz.”

I am DIfie also was shocked to see Shugatiti sitting with her family members:

im_difie: “So all these while this girl had family members ?”

Efya Odo de richgal had an issue with Shugatiti’s hairstyle:

efya_odo_de_richgal: “With this long hair hmmm whom am I to judge mpo.”

realelementdotcom: “@nkonkonsa tomorrow we going to Ahafo Mim to help our sister @shugatiti to bury her late father...Kindly Follow @realelementdotcom for the updates tomorrow.”

ghanaarmani: “I hope God protect anyone travelling to the funeral. Sorry @shugatiti.”

