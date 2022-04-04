A video showing newly-married couple Kojo Jones and Raychel Osei has popped up on social media

The couple was seen going on a cruise around town as they drove in a plush car as they jammed to some music

Kojo and Raychel got married in a plush wedding held in Kumasi and Accra and was hashtagged #JonesBond22

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One of the latest couples in town in the persons of Kojo Jones Mensah and Raychel Osei is in the news again after their plush wedding which saw Accra and Kumasi getting shut down.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the couple were seen enjoying each other's company.

There were going on a special couple's drive as they drove in what looked like a plush car judging by the luxurious interior.

Photos Of #JonesBond22 Couple. Source: thosecalledcelbs

Source: Instagram

Kojo Jones was seen wearing a red t-shirt as he bobbed his head in the car while jamming to some music.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Raychel, on the other hand, was seen in the front passenger's seat as she also beamed with smiles while recording the video.

The #JonesBond bride was seen wearing a grey t-shirt and complimented her look with a headscarf.

She appeared quite fascinated by the way she had wrapped the headscarf as she captioned the video:

"It is my duku for me"

Kojo Jones and Raychel Osei's plush traditional and white wedding ceremonies became the topic for discussion weeks ago.

The two events held in Kumasi and Accra respectively attracted a lot of movers and shakers in Ghana's elite society.

Hassan Ayariga Says Car Kojo Jones Used For His Wedding Belongs To Him; Video Drops

Meanwhile, Ghanaian accountant, entrepreneur and politician, Hassan Ayariga, has opened up his plush collection of cars to the general public.

The founder of the All People's Congress political party was speaking in an interview with Kofi TV's Kofi Adoma Nwanwani when he spoke about his cars.

The wealthy politician opened up his garage and showed a very familiar car - Cadillac 1948 Roaster - which was featured at the plush wedding between Kojo Jones and Raychel Osei.

Videographer for #JonesBond22 Releases Official Video From Wedding; Many React

In a similar development, the official videographer tasked to work on the wedding between Ghanaian businessman Kojo Jones and Raychel Osei has released some visuals from the nuptial.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kojo Jones and his wife Raychel featured chiefly in it since it was their day.

Excerpts of the classic video showed the moment Kojo Jones drove a vintage car as he headed for the beach venue for his wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh