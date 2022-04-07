Ghanaian actress and media personality, Afia Schwar, had shared an old photo taken 13 years ago

She was in the photo with over 15 others and it looked real pack, perhaps, a reason she asked fans to identify her

One man by name Kojo Darlington said he was able to easily and quickly identify Afia by her mouth

Other people said they could easily make Afia Schwar out by her dress, wig, and a glass in her hand

Controversial Ghanaian actress and media person, Afia Schwarzenegger, has shared a throwback photo with her fans and asked to be identified.

She was in the photo with about 18 others, and it has been gathered that the photo was taken in South Africa, where Afia claims to have lived before relocating to Ghana.

The date on the photo shows that it was taken 13 years ago, against a mistake by Afia Schwar that it was taken 16 years back.

A collage of Afia Schwar. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She looked more beautiful, younger, and all-excited as she is now.

Perhaps, because the photo is crowded, Afia wanted to see if her fans would be able to make her out easily.

Therefore, she called on them to identify her.

Fans react to Afia calling on them to identify her

As they went on the identification process, one fan by name Kojo Darlingboy, said Afia’s mouth made it easy for him to quickly identify her:

kojo_darlingboy: "Ur mouth identifies u.”

Other fans, however, were able to identify Afia by her hair, dress, and a glass in her hand.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

bekersteth4me1234: “Yes the one holding a drink.”

ebenezerlampardsappor: “Yes u the one with glass of wine in ur hand.”

niceacquaye: “Blond wig.”

darlenebk: “Blond hair.”

odoomefua38: “Enjoyment Minister since 16yrs ago you the one holding glass of drinking beer.”

elio_kwaw: “Second from the left.”

tishiabrown909: “Yup...the lady in a black top with a glass in hand.”

_bobbyofficial2: “Hold glass of juice cup.”

elaineaku: “You're the one holding the cup and laughing.”

gal_lyk_andra: “I can see ya pretty face.”

iamkwame_: “Holding a glass of wine.”

klosset_paradise_byadepa: “Always happy.”

boamah5907: “Holding a glass.”

Afia Schwar storms studio to record Dada Damoase song with Brother Sammy

Earlier, Afia Schwar was in the news when she hit the studios to record a new song titled Dada Damoase, meaning Daddy says thank you.

In a video published by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar and Brother Sammy were seen together in the studio recording the song and dancing together.

They sing: “Daada damoase, dada damoase ooooo, eieeeee”, while performing what looks like a choreography.

