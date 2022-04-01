Actress Kalsoume Sinare has said that as a Muslim, she will not look on for her child to marry a Christian

Sinare says this is a tough decision she has already taken and she would not want to explain further

This has resulted in a heated debate among her fans online and they have commented massively

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular and respected Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare, has courted the anger of some fans after she declared that as a Muslim, she will not allow her child to marry a Christian.

In an video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kalsoume was speaking in an interview with blogger Zionfelix, when she made that pronouncement.

According to her, the decision taken not to allow her child to marry a Christian is a tough one but nothing would make her rescind that.

A collage of Kalsoume Sinare and husband Tony Baffoe. Photo credit: @kalsoume/Instagram

Source: Instagram

When asked to expatiate her comments, Kalsoume said she does not want to delve deeper into it but all she knows is it is a tough decision that has already been taken.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kalsoume’s video triggers massive reactions

The video, unfortunately, has not landed well with others and they have criticised her.

Myzzblue, for instance, said Kalsoume should equally not allow her Christians to watch her movies:

myzzblue: “Then don't allow Christians to watch your movie too...boi.”

The Meganthelion also wondered why Kalsoume works with Christians:

themeganthelion: “You won't allow your children to marry a christian but you work with Christians.. .. this is NO NO NO. We all serve one living GOD.”

Phalidzo wondered if Kalsoume’s husband is not a Christian, saying that God will shock her:

phalidzogbenyue: “Shame on u.. Is TonyBalfour a Muslim ?? Or u married his fame and money ..?God wl shock u big time.. let see whether you are the creator or the caretaker.”

Harriet Adu asked if Kalsoume is the one to decide for her adult child:

harriet.adu: “Is she the one deciding for her adult child?”

See more comments from the video:

iamhumble_soldja: “I support her on this, many will get it wrong but only matured ones will survive marrying across religious line !!! It’s very difficult to sustain it !! And in the long run it’s a lot infact a hell if the marriage start to shake . Pls don’t let live deceive you marry well.”

isaacismailnanleeb: “But someone allowed his Christian son to marry you I guess? What’s even wrong when you marry from a different religious group...... something should be left unsaid.”

nanaadu_poku: “@isaacismailnanleeb she is insulting the man and his family indirectly.”

she_is_osa: “@isaacismailnanleeb Her husband is a Muslim. Tony Hafiz Abdul Baffoe.”

zeinabzakaria7: “@isaacismailnanleeb her husband was a Muslim before marrying her get your fact well Plss.”

ohemaa_fabrics_and_more: “Well I thought she was married to a Christian man?”

parel2022: “@ohemaa_fabrics_and_more he converted from christian to muslim. She explained in the interview.”

kpenny_: “Anor dey hear any sense In this.”

fel.iciatamara6289: “Look at what you're saying I like you but this one deiiiiiiii no no no.”

fakyepondis: “Marriage isn't about tribalism.”

iamlesley1: “You alll should accept what she is saying her husband is a Muslim and he converted because he wanted to i was there whiles they were interviewing her but they didn’t add it if she also came to say her child can marry a Christian u will see all sort of people coming for her you should learn hw to accept peoples opinions she has said it! I agree.”

Jackie Appiah hugs Don Little

In other entertainment news, a video of Ghana’s diminutive actor, Don Little, enjoying the warm embrace of Jackie Appiah, surfaced on the internet.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Jackie and Don Little, together with colleague actress Kalsoume Sinare, were seen in a room.

Source: YEN.com.gh