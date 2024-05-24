Stonebwoy has successfully completed his latest academic stint with the Ghana Institue of Management and Public Administration

Videos of him relishing the final moment after his last exam with colleagues have popped up online

The musician will host a mega concert in celebration of the moment in the school

Ghanaian musician Stonewboy disclosed that he had begun pursuing a Master's Degree at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Accra.

The musician shared moments of him in class moments before the release of his fifth studio album, 5th Dimension.

YEN.com.gh can confirm that the musician has completed his academic stint with GIMPA.

Stonbwoy promises GIMPA a free concert

Stonebwoy began his three-year Public Administration academic journey with GIMPA in 2021. The musician has now completed the stint and is due to receive his honours.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician was spotted with his colleagues celebrating the glorious moment after their last exam.

The musician has decided to host a free concert in the school to mark his recent milestone. He confirmed this during a recent online interaction with his fans, during which he shared more details about his academic milestones.

Fans have taken to social media to hail the artiste and express their pride in following Samini's footsteps.

Fans hail Stonebwoy for his academic strides

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they congratulated Stonebwoy on his new degree.

@nana_asap

He force waaaa. He do free show give them. He force waa

@AzungahHudu noted:

Ur artist ‍ never pass his Wacce exams abi

Stonebwoy impresses coursemates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had put doubts about his academic prowess to bed after a video of him during a presentation at a Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) lecture went viral.

The Overlord hitmaker was seated at the back of the class when his coursemate told the lecturer that he was handing over for him to continue with the presentation. The musician didn't fail to impress his coursemates, who were anxious to see if he came to class prepared.

