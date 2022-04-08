Black Sherif has come out to clear the air about his nationality after some Nigerians claimed he was not Ghanaian

Speaking in an exclusive interview, the First Sermon hitmaker said he was from Ghana and that was a fact

He added that his latest song was in English but it had nothing to do with his nationality because he just wanted to produce good music and lyrics

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kweku Frimpong famed as Black Sherif has made it clear that he is a Ghanaian and not a Nigerian as is being speculated.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Black Sherif stated categorically that he was a Ghanaian.

According to the Second Sermon crooner, he was born and raised in the Ashanti region of Ghana, to be precise, Konogo Zongo and has lived in the locality most of his life.

The young musician indicated that he had heard of claims being made by some Nigerians that he was not Ghanaian but rather a Nigerian owing to the fact that his new song Kwaku The Traveller was making waves there.

The rapper however said his nationality was certain and the Nigerian link might have come in due to the use of English in his latest project.

He laughed off the claims and said he was proudly Ghanaian and did not know how else to prove the point.

Social Media Users React To Black Sherif's Nationality Confirmation

Many internet users took to the comment section under the post on Instagram to debate the matter over Black Sherif's nationality.

Ghanaian TikToker _asantewaaaa_ said the matter had been settled:

"Case die"

dareal_jhoie noted the source of his confusion:

"y’all always dragging something (insecurities) I also thought he was Nigerian because of how popular the song is over here. It’s nothing serious"

emmacitycm also wrote:

"We know he is a Ghanaian thank you ,but nar Nigerians Blow am IG and ticktock nar we get am"

bennylid jokingly wrote:

"Oga you are Nigerian by force oh"

