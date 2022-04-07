Black Sherif has inked 'Kwaku The Traveller' on his skin for good.

The Ghanaian musician showed off a new tattoo during an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh. The tattoo bears the title of his new smashing single 'Kwaku The Traveller' written boldly on the back of his hand.

Speaking about the tattoo, Black Sherif said he got done a month ago, way before he dropped the song.

Black Sherif Tattoos "Kwaku The Traveller" On His Hand; Shows It Off In Video

"I got this like a month ago before the release," asked if he did it because he believed the song was going to be this huge, he replied, "every song I release, I think it's for every artiste because you wouldn't drop a song if you don't believe in the song".

The 20-year-old has other tattoos which he spoke about. He has flames drawn on his arm, according to him, it is the representation that everything he touches is hot. "I have flames here, it means everything I go touch, hot and stuff".

In the video below, he showed off another piece of writing on his hand that says "tell my mummy I love her".

