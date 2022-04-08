Nii Adjei Adjeteyfio, son of veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, has confirmed his father's death

TT, famed for his role in the television series Taxi Driver, passed on Friday, April 8, 2022, after succumbing to a heart disease

His son confirmed that the actor became unconscious and was rushed to a hospital at Dodowa but died on arrival

How he died

He disclosed that his father, who was already battling diabetes and other ailments, became unconscious and was rushed to a hospital at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region.

Per a Citi News report, Nii Adjei revealed that his father was pronounced dead on arrival.

Photo of Psalm Adjeteyfio. Source: @KroboLastborn/Ghanaweb

Source: Twitter

Life before death

Until TT made public his financial predicament, he was mainly famed for his role in the popular television series, Taxi Driver.

He had appealed via an interview that he needed GHc3,000 to settle his rent and other household bills. Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other personalities came to his aid.

However, his continued request for public financial support generated mixed reactions on social media. Some were against his incessant request for money.

TT passed on Friday after a long battle with his heart condition.

